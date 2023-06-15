Sus Inima Association inaugurated the new Oncology Support Centre in Bucharest

Sus Inima Association inaugurated on June 14 a new Oncology Support Centre in Bucharest, on Mircea Vulcănescu Street no. 79, the third such unit in Romania, after the ones opened in Sibiu and Timisoara, and is organizing today an Open Day, from 10:00 to 17:00. The aim of these centres is to support people with an oncological diagnosis by providing free oncology navigators, one-to-one psychotherapy, second opinion, art therapy, social workers, opportunities to socialize, support group, nutrition.

“We are very proud to announce the opening of the new Oncology Support Centre in Bucharest and we are grateful to be able to offer support through the specialists we have found to people affected by cancer in and around the capital, two and a half years after we inaugurated the Sus Inima House in Bucharest, which offers free accommodation to people who come for radiotherapy and chemotherapy from neighbouring counties,” said Carmen Chindriș, Executive Director of Sus Inima Association.

The Oncology Support Centre in Bucharest is located four minutes away from the Sus Inima House in Bucharest, inaugurated in November 2020 on Luigi Cazzavillan Street no. 44 in Sector 1, where people with oncological diagnoses who are undergoing radiotherapy and have nowhere to live during their treatment are accommodated free of charge. The first Sus Inima House was inaugurated in 2019 in Sibiu.

In 2022 alone, the Sus Inima Association offered, in the two Sus Inima Houses and in the Oncology Support Centre in Sibiu , 4,385 nights of accommodation to people with oncological diagnosis undergoing radiotherapy; 3,212 hot meals; 1,429 one-to-one therapy sessions; 64 support groups; 24 art therapy sessions; 30 nutrition plans; 48 second opinion cases and guided 660 people through the oncology navigators.

Ways to support Sus Inima

The work of Sus Inima Association can be supported by one-time donation (payment by card or Paypal), recurring donation (payment by card or Paypal), direct sponsorship, redirection of 3.5% of income tax, donations of 2 euros per month by SMS to 8844, with the text “SPRIJIN”. Full details of how to support are available on www.susinima.eu.