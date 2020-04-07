Tarom to fly 4 tons of medical equipment from China to Romania on Thursday

Tarom national flag carrier will fly 4 tons of medical equipment from China to Romania on Thursday, local media reported. More precisely, there will be 300,000 FFP2 surgical masks transported from Shenzhen to Bucharest.

The transport will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 NG cargo aircraft and is scheduled to land on Thursday, April 9.

This is Tarom’s second cargo flight to transport medical supplies needed in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The state airline is to operate at least four such flights next week.

To compensate the losses prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, Tarom has redesigned four Boeing 737 and one Airbus A318 aircraft for cargo transports.