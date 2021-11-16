Tens of searches in Bihor, Satu Mare counties in a new case of fake anti-Covid vaccination

Several searches are taking place on Tuesday in Bihor and Satu Mare counties, in a case regarding a new case of fake vaccination. More than 2,000 vaccination certificates have been forged, according to the anti-corruption prosecutors. Police officers conducted raids to 13 addresses, including a public institution.

“Prosecutors from the Oradea National Anti-corruption Directorate are investigating a criminal case targeting suspicions of corruption and forgery, committed by civil servants during 2021, in the context of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign,” the National Anti-corruption Directorater (DNA) announced in a press release.

Searches are conducted in 13 locations, located in Bihor and Satu Mare counties, one of which is the headquarters of a public institution, the rest representing individual homes. According to some sources in the investigation, the targeted institution is a vaccination center in Vama Petea, which reportedly released over 2,000 false certificates of anti-Covid vaccination.

According to PresaSM sources, more than 2,000 certificates were forged at the vaccination center opened at Vama Petea, where vaccinations were made with Johnson & Johnson serum in a single dose.

The network was discovered after COVID-19 patients who arrived at the hospital admitted that, although they had vaccination certificates, they were not vaccinated.

The vaccination center in Vama Petea belongs to DSP and the County Council.