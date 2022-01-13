Term for the booster dose of the anti-COVID vaccine, reduced from 6 to 4 months in Romania

The minimum term for the administration of the booster dose of anti-COVID vaccine will be advanced from 6 to 4 months in Romania, announced on Thursday the doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

The decision was made because scientific data show that the protection given by the vaccine decreases after 4 months from the initial vaccination schedule, said the military doctor.

The change takes effect on Monday, January 17th.

The strong recommendation of the Romanian National Council for Coordinating the Vaccination Campaign is to administer a vaccine based on messenger RNA as booster dose, because the effect of RNA vaccines on booster is better, said Valeriu Gheorghiță.