The 1,000,000th person to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Romania today

The number of people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 will pass the threshold of one million today.

“The 1,000,000th person will get vaccinated on Wednesday (March 3),” coordinator of the national vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday.

According to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 1,603,179 doses had been administered to 983,997 people countrywide. 364,814 got their first dose and 619,183 got fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been 5,587 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.