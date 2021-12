A new infection with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 has been confirmed in Romania: a 39-year-old woman from Bihor county who has a travel history in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The woman is vaccinated with the complete vaccination scheme and her health condition is good.

So far, 16 infections with the Omicron strain of the SARS-Cov-2 virus have been confirmed in Romania.