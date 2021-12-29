The 5th Covid-19 wave expected in Romania as of next week. 20,000 daily infections in February

The 5th wave of the pandemic will be felt in Romania next week, the specialists warn. According to estimates, we could reach over 20,000 cases a day in February, and among the most vulnerable will be, unlike other waves, children, researcher Octavian Jurma and doctor Marius Geantă, co-founder of the Center for Innovation in Medicine told Digi24.

The number of daily Covid-19 infections has doubled in Romania from one day to another and the fatality rate is also on the rise again. Therefore, Romania is back to over 1,000 SARS-CoV-2 infections a day, after almost three weeks of constant decline.

Dr. Octavian Jurma considers that the fifth wave in Romania started with the first community case of Omicron infection, declared on December 15, but we will have the first statistical confirmation when the number of sequencers will show that most cases are with the Omicron strain. The researcher says that by the end of this week, the share of Omicron cases in sequencing in Romania will exceed 50 percent and this can be considered statistically the beginning of wave 5 in Romania, ie next week at the latest.

Overall, 1.44 million SARS-CoV-2 infections were recorded worldwide on Tuesday. It is the highest number of diseases since the pandemic began. The WHO warns that there will be a large number of hospitalizations due to the strain of Omicron, especially among those who have not been vaccinated. The WHO also has a recommendation for Europe to be careful as the cases analyzed so far are reported among young people and these are countries where the health of the population is very good.

The doctor also believes that the Omicron wave will be probably visible towards the end of January and it will see a sudden and very steep rise, with a potential peak of 20,000 daily cases followed by a an as abrupt decline as it was reported in South Africa and Denmark.

Children, reportedly much more vulnerable to Omicron

Half of the cases confirmed with Omicron worldwide so far are in people up to 29 years old. “I think that’s the biggest concern I’ve come across so far, reading quite a bit lately about Omicron and the developments in the UK, South Africa, the United States, namely an increase, twice, three times, four times, in the number of cases, but not necessarily at the age of 29, but at a much younger age. The number of children under the age of 5, under the age of 10, who needed to be hospitalized and who needed intensive care has increased a lot, according to data from the USA and the United Kingdom released the other day“, says doctor Marius Geantă in his turn.