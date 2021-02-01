The 7th tranche of Pfizer vaccine reaches Romania

Another transport of Pfizeri vaccines against COVID-19 has arrived in Romania this morning, 164,000 doses overall, less than last week.

The aircraft with the vaccines have landed on the airport of Bucharest (Otopeni), of Timisoara and Cluj. This is the seventh tranche of anti-Covid vaccines received by Romania from the US pharma company.

Those 163,800 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be distributed as following:

– Bucharest National Distribution Centre: 81,900 doses;

– Braşov National Distribution Centre: 14,040 doses;

– Cluj National Distribution Centre: 12,870 doses;

– Constanţa National Distribution Centre: 22,230 doses;

– Craiova National Distribution Centre: 16,380 doses;

– Iaşi National Distribution Centre: 10,530 doses;

-Timişoara National Distribution Centre: 19,890 doses.

The vaccine doses will be transported by a truck of the National Defence Ministry, accompanied by vehicles of the Police and of the Gendarmerie. The vaccines will be transported in special containers, wrapped in airtight foil with dry ice.

According to the delivery schedule, the next vaccine tranche is to be brought in Romania on February 8, also with less doses expected. Pfizer announced it would increase again the number of doses around February 15.

Pfizer and BioNTech will deliver additional 75 million doses of vaccine in the second quarter of this year, the Head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday.

“We are working with pharmaceutical companies to ensure vaccines are delivered to Europeans. #BioNTech / @pfizer will deliver 75 million of additional doses in the second quarter of the year – and up to 600 millions in total in 2021″, she posted on Twitter.

The EC President added that the two companies will deliver up to 600 million doses of vaccine overall this year. Normally, Romania shouldbe getting a share of 4.6% of the doses delivered to the European Union. If this share is observed also in the case of these additional doses, Romania will get almost 3.5 million doses out of those 75 extra doses from Pfizer.