SOFMEDICA, a healthcare innovator in New Europe, has announced the launch of the da Vinci 5 Surgical System in Romania, following its recent CE mark approval in Europe. The new technology was presented for the first time at ISLE Academy Bucharest, SOFMEDICA Group’s new training and education hub for advanced medical technologies, giving surgeons the chance to observe its capabilities firsthand.

Developed by Intuitive, the global pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery, da Vinci 5 is the company’s most advanced and integrated platform to date, designed to deliver even better patient outcomes, improved efficiency, and actionable insights for healthcare teams.

The arrival of da Vinci 5 is more than a technological step; it is a leap forward for the entire healthcare ecosystem. For patients, robotic-assisted surgery means even greater precision, smaller incisions, fewer complications, and faster recovery times, enabling them to return sooner to their daily lives.

Built on an intelligent platform with 10,000 times more computing power than the previous generation, da Vinci 5 transforms surgical performance into measurable insights, enabling hospitals to standardize procedures, evaluate outcomes, and optimize resources – making advanced care more sustainable and accessible.

“At SOFMEDICA, we believe innovation should be accessible to every patient. The arrival of da Vinci 5 in Romania is a leap forward – not just in technology, but in how we enable hospitals and surgeons, and ultimately patients to benefit from the most advanced surgical solutions available today. Hosting this launch at the newly built ISLE Academy reflects our commitment to building the skills and knowledge needed for the future of care.” – Evangelos Kalamakis, Managing Director, SOFMEDICA.

- Advertisement -

For doctors, da Vinci 5 sets a new standard in surgical ergonomics and visualization. Its redesigned immersive console and the most realistic 3D vision system to date help reduce fatigue and enhance accuracy, supporting surgeons in performing complex procedures safely, while extending their career longevity.

“Romania stands at a turning point: with da Vinci 5, we can expand access to robotic-assisted surgery in both the private and public healthcare sectors. This technology brings precision, efficiency, and intelligence that directly impact patient safety and recovery. Together with our clinical partners, we are determined to make robotic surgery the new standard of care in Romania.” – Daniela Fistis, Commercial Manager, SOFMEDICA Romania.

The launch of da Vinci 5 represents a new stage in the evolution of robotic-assisted surgery, a fifth-generation platform built on the proven success of over 17 million procedures, 90,000 trained surgeons, and thousands of programs operating worldwide.

For healthcare teams, its telepresence, case-insights, and next-generation simulation tools open the door to continuous learning and collaboration, connecting Romanian surgeons with global expertise before, during, and after procedures. The result is a platform designed to achieve better clinical outcomes, improved patient recovery, enhanced surgeon experience, and greater operational efficiency, all contributing to long-term sustainability and economic performance for healthcare providers.

Hospitals and healthcare professionals are invited to explore da Vinci 5 at ISLE Academy and discover how robotic-assisted surgery can elevate patient outcomes and operational performance.