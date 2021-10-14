The first 10 Romanian Covid patients in serious condition transferred to Hungary

Romania transferred the first ten COVID patients to Hungary on Thursday, as part of an agreement with the Budapest authorities, who were willing to take over some of the seriously ill patients who cannot be treated anymore in the Romanian hospitals.

“Today, October 14, 2021, the transfer to Hungary of the first patients infected with SARS-Cov-2, in critical condition, kicked off. It is about 10 patients, 8 of them were hospitalized in the intensive care units of some hospitals in Bucharest and 2 from Timisoara. The patients are in stable condition, so they are transportable and require specialized medical care in an anesthesia-intensive care unit. Out of the 10 patients, a number of 5 will arrive at the Szeged University Hospital, and the other 5 at the Debrecen University Hospital, reads a press release by the Romanian Ministry of Health.

Patients are transferred both by road and air and will be monitored along the way by complex medical teams. Also, staff from Romania was sent to the units of the two university centers to ensure the necessary support for these operations.

“We thank our neighbors for their collaboration and support. It is an absolutely natural gesture of European solidarity. We, in turn, gave support to other states when we had the opportunity. In Hungary, we will transfer 50 patients in serious condition, in several stages, to the university centers in Szeged and Debrecen “, said Cseke Attila, the interim Minister of Health.

Hungary pledged to help Romania treat 50 Covid-19-infected patients in need of intensive care. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto referred on Wednesday to the “extremely serious” and growing challenges that Romania is facing in recent days as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases.