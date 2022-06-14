The first cases of monkeypox confirmed in Romania

The first cases of monkeypox was diagnosed in Romania. After the first announced on Monday, a second one was officially diagnosed on Tuesday. It is a 32-year-old man. He had lab tests in Bucharest last week and they came positive today, confirming he was infected with monkeypox.

The man’s condition is good and he will remain in isolation, the Health Ministry said.

The first case was a 26-year-old man also from Bucharest. He was diagnosed today following laboratory investigations, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

The disease started 4 days ago, and the patient went to the hospital the night before. The man’s condition is good. The patient receives symptomatic treatment and is in isolation.

The man appears to have been infected by a close relative who has recently traveled to several European countries, where there are numerous cases of monkeypox infection.

During the month of May, there were two suspicions of infection with monkeypox in a 43-year-old woman from Rădăuţi and a Romanian citizen hospitalized in a hospital in Athens, Greece, but these were later refuted, being chickenpox infections.

Monkeypox is not easily spread between people and requires close contact. The virus enters the body through damaged skin or mucous membranes, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose or mouth and through body fluids.

The main way it can be spread is during close and prolonged physical contact with a person who has monkeypox.