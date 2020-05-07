The first foreigner who dies of COVID-19 in Romania. Death toll up to 881, 392 new cases in the past 24hrs

The novel coronavirus death toll has climbed to 881 in Romania on Thursday, with at least 23 new more victims announced since Wednesday. Among the latest victims there is also the first foreigner who dies on Romania’s territory, a Bulgarian citizen.

The Bulgarian, a 62-year-old truck driver, tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in Arad on April 25. He died at the intensive care unit of the Arad County Hospital on May 6. He was not known with any underlying conditions. The Bulgarian truck driver was transiting Romania on April 25 and felt sick, being admitted to Arad County Hospital. Doctors found him with dyspnea, fatigue, acute kidney failure, bronchopneumonia with staphylococcus and septic shock starting from his lungs.

Till May 7, there were 14,499 coronavirus cases reported in Romania, with 392 new ones in the past 24 hours. 6,144 infected people recovered, while 234 are currently in intensive care.

Patients with cancer who have no symptoms of COVID, but who are undergoing chemotherapy or who are to undergo surgeries, patients on dialysis, patients before a transplant procedure, the caretakers working in the retirement homes and pregnant women who are under quarantine or in self-isolation will be tested for Coronavirus, as a first. The announcement was made by the chief oncologist doctor Lucia Stanculescu from the Oncology Institute in Bucharest.

Interior minister Marcel Vela said that after May 15 when the state of emergency ends, people will be allowed to go outside the city without taking into consideration the municipality or county borders.