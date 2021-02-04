The first rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine reported in the case of 32yo doctor from Valcea

The first side effect reported in Romania after the Pfizer jab was in the case of a 32-year-old female doctor from Valcea county. After being administered the second dose of the BioNTech Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine against coronavirus, the doctor developed a temporary facial paralysis, the Health Ministry announced today. The young woman is a ENT doctor at Valcea County Hospital.

At this point, the doctor is in a good heath condition, and the results of the tests do not indicate any pathological changes.

The side effect of temporary facial paralysis is a rare reaction of the BioNTech Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine, according to its prospect and is also manifested in other types of vaccines, as the Health Ministry explains.

The acute peripheral facial paralysis is mentioned in the information leaflet of the Pfizer vaccine as a side effect (≤1/10000 and <1/1000).

According to the National Vaccination Coordination Committee, 620,176 people from Romania have been vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab till Wednesday – 468,150 with the first dose and 152,026 with two doses.

Since December 27 onwards, 2.030 minor and common side effected from the vaccine have been reported in Romania, with 482 local reactions – pain at the injection site and 1,548 general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, fatigue or rash-like allergies).