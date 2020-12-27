The first Romanian vaccinated against COVID-19: A nurse from “Matei Bals” Institute

The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus has kicked off in Romania today, December 27, at 09:00hrs in Bucharest, and across the country an hour later.

The first Romanian vaccinated against COVID-19 was a young nurse from “Matei Bals” National Institute for Infectious Disease from the Capital. She is the member of the medical team that took over the first patient confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania on February 27, 2020.

No less than 50 representatives of the medical staff from the Romanian front line hospitals (ten infectious disease hospitals altogether) had been vaccinated by 11:00hrs.

The anti-Covid vaccine doses in the first tranche – 10,000 – were assigned to ten hospitals in Romania according to the required need. The Brasov Hospital for Infectious Diseases asked for 100 doses, Matei Bals Institute asked for 600 doses, Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest -530 doses. 375 doses went to Cluj, 170 to Constanta, 90 to Dolj, 260 to Iasi, 250 to Suceava and 450 to Timisoara.

Overall Romania would get from the European Commission vaccines to immunize 10.7 million people. The vaccination of the population is due to start in the spring.

Nurse Mihaela Anghel, who received the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine in Romania said that “it is the start of the end of the pandemic.”

After taking the vaccine, she said she feels privileged for being the first person in Romania to be vaccinated.

“It didn’t hurt, it is the least painful vaccine I have ever taken”, Mihaela said, recommending Romanians “to keep their eyes open and get vaccinated in order to get ride of this burden”.

Romanian PM Florin Cîțu said “it is a historical, benchmark moment for our country in the fight against the virus that has taken too many lives”.

When the first anti-Covid vaccines reached Romania on Saturday, PM Flori Citu stated that the release of the vaccine, its delivery and distribution in record time will help limit and eradicate the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

“The official vaccination campaign starts, the first dose of vaccine will be given on Sunday. Now we have received the first 10,000 doses, and weekly we will receive around 140,000 doses. Romania will have around 10 million doses of vaccine. And, looking at how things have gone so far, I am sure that we will have a very smooth campaign. Vaccination in Romania is free, it is not mandatory,” PM Citu said on Saturday, adding that about 140,000 doses of vaccine will arrive in Romania on a weekly basis.

Health minister Vlad Voiculescu state din his turn that “it is a moment of hope, but we still have to be cautious”.

Three EU states have started the vaccination campaign on Saturday: Hungary, Germany and Slovakia.

The first person to get the shot in Germany was a 101-year-old lady living in a retirement home, while a member of the committee that manages the pandemic was the first vaccinated in Slovakia. The first vaccines were administered to several nurses and doctors at one time in Hungary.

The first assessment of Comirnaty issued by EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has releases the first assessment report of the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, called Comirnaty, the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the EU.

Comirnaty is a vaccine for preventing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people aged 16 years and older. Comirnaty contains a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA) with instructions for producing a protein from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Comirnaty does not contain the virus itself and cannot cause COVID-19. Comirnaty is given as two injections, usually into the muscle of the upper arm, at least 21 days apart. Arrangements for the supply of the vaccine will be the responsibility of national authorities. For more information about using Comirnaty, see the package leaflet or consult a healthcare professional. Comirnaty works by preparing the body to defend itself against COVID-19. It contains a molecule called mRNA which has instructions for making the spike protein. This is a protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which the virus needs to enter the body’s cells. When a person is given the vaccine, some of their cells will read the mRNA instructions and temporarily produce the spike protein. The person’s immune system will then recognise this protein as foreign and produce antibodies and activate T cells (white blood cells) to attack it. If, later on, the person comes into contact with SARS-CoV-2 virus, their immune system will recognise it and be ready to defend the body against it. The mRNA from the vaccine does not stay in the body but is broken down shortly after vaccination. Read more here.