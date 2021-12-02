The first suspicions of Omicron in Romania. Three Romanians returning from South Africa confirmed with COVID-19

A player of the Știința Baia Mare rugby team, who arrived in Romania from South Africa, was confirmed positive with the SARS-COV-2 virus. Subsequently, two more people were confirmed to be infected after performing PCR tests.

“Regarding the repatriated people from South Africa, we announce that following the tests performed, 3 people (two at the airport in Bucharest and one in Baia Mare) tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. We mention that the tests were performed at the two airports (Bucharest and Baia Mare) at the time of landing, the people were placed in quarantine locations, and the results came today, December 1, 2021”, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Wednesday evening.

“None of the three people have symptoms, but all three patients are under medical observation. The samples were sent to specialized laboratories for sequencing and we will communicate the results to you, regarding the resulting strains”, the group also added.

70 people, 46 Romanians and 14 foreigners landed in Romania from South Africa, including the sports delegation of CSM Baia Mare rugby team. One of the players tested positive for Covid-19 and tests are under way to detect of it is the new Omicron variant.

The other people returning from South Africa also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are now under quarantine at home in their native counties, Vaslui and Brasov.

All people who were flown from South Africa yesterday are under quarantine.