The highest number of Covid-19 infections in the past 100 days. The second death of a patient infected with Delta variant

The number of new Covid-19 cases has almost doubled in Romania in the past 24 hours. For the first time in 100 days the number of new Covid infections has exceeded 500. Other six Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, while 126 patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,088,053 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, August 17, 2021, with 1,050,342 patients declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,359, with five more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: three men and three women admitted in hospitals in Bacău, Constanța, Ialomița, Iasi and Teleorman.

One death was reported in the 40-49 age group, two in the 50-59 age group and three in patients aged 70 to 79.

All recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions.

1,029 Romanian infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 126 in intensive care.

The second death in Romania of a patient infected with Delta variant

The second death was reported in Romania in a patient infected with Delta variant. The patient had been vaccinated against Covid-19 with both doses, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Transmissible Diseases. It is a 72-year-old man who had other diseases as well.