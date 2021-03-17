The highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in 2021 reported in the past 24hrs

6,186 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 39,841 conducted tests, which sets a record in 2021. The infection rate climbed to 15.5%. 89 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise, up to 1,266 in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 874,985 Covid infections reported in Romania so far since the beginning of the pandemic one year ago, with 790,813 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 21,787, with 89 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 45 men and 44 women from Alba, Argeș, Arad, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Five deaths were reported in the 40-49 age group, eight deaths in the 50-59 age category, 26 deaths among people aged from 60 to 69, 37 deaths in patients aged from 70 to 70 and 13 deaths in elderly over 80.

85 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical condition, while no other diseases have been reported so far in the case of four other victims.

11,361 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,266 in a more serious condition in intensive care, which is an increase by 40 as against the previous day.

Infection rates up in Bucharest, Ilfov

The infection rate with the novel coronavirus is on the rise in Bucharest and Ilfov and stalling in Timis.

The infection rate in the Capital goes up to 4.49 per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to 4,24 a day ago, and surges to 5.35 in Ilfov compared to 4.85 the previous day.

In Timis the rate is 5.84 as against 5.86 on Tuesday.

Slight increases are reported in Brașov, from 4.11 to 4.29, and Cluj, from 3.83 to 3.93.

Bucharest ranks first on number of new daily infections, with 1,200 reported in the past 24 hours. Ilfov comes second, with over 430 new infections compared to only 139 cases yesterday.

New Covid cases are down in Timis (376) and in Cluj (less than 300).

The lowest number of new infections were reported in Harghita, Giurgiu, Olt and Covasna, with less than 40 each.