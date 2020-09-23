The highest number of daily Covid infections reported in Romania so far. Number of patients in intensive care on the rise

1,767 number of new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania today, another record high of coronavirus infections registered in our country so far, since the debut of the pandemic. 24,544 tests have been processed in the past 24 hours.

47 infected Romanians have died in the past 24 hours, while almost 500 are admitted in intensive care.

Overall, 116,415 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus are confirmed in Romania. 93,558 de patients have been declared cured.

Separate from the 1,767 newly confirmed cases of people infected with SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), other 681 already infected tested positive again, following retesting.

Te death toll climbed to 4,550, with 47 new more deaths in the past 24 hours: 35 men and 12 women from Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, Vâlcea and Bucharest.

Two deaths were reported in the 20-29yo age group, 3 in the 40-49yo age group.

45 of the latest victims had underlying medical conditions, one dead patient had no comorbidity, while in the case of one victim no diseases have been reported so far.

7,061 people infected with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 498 in intensive care.