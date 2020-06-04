The highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 3 weeks. A quarter of new infections – in Bucharest

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 19,907 in Romania, after 238 new infections had been reported on Thursday. It is the highest number of new cases reported in one day since May 16.

The death toll climbs to 1,299, as the Strategic Communication Group has announced three more victims.

13,919 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 153 are still in intensive care.

2,363 people are under quarantine in Romania, and other 96,693 are self isolated at home.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours has been reported in Bucharest-64, which represents a quarter of the total new infections reported today. Overall, 2,145 Bucharesters have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The counties with most of the cases are: Suceava (3,552), Neamt (893), Botosani (796), Brasov (794).

Health Minister: Facemasks will stop being mandatory when there are no more new cases and outbreaks

Romania might give up the obligation to wear facemasks in enclosed spaces when there are no more Coronavirus new cases and outbreaks, Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday.

As for lifting the 14-day isolation measure upon return to Romania for people who travel abroad, the minister said it is not the time yet to give up this measure. Such a decision might be communicated around June 15.

Tataru added that, once the COVID-19 cases is on decline, the support hospitals will gradually resume their normal activity.