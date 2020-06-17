The highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Romania in the last 6 weeks

22,760 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania so far since the start of the epidemic, with 345 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. It is the highest increase in the past 6 weeks. Only on May 7 the number of new cases jumped to more than 390 per day.

Out of people who tested positive for COVID-19, 16,117 recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while the death toll jumped to 1,451.

14 new deaths have been reported from June 16, 10:00hrs till June 17, 10:00hrs, with 7 being men and 7 women. The patients who lost their lives all had other underlying medical conditions and were admitted in hospitals in Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Buzău, Cluj, Galați, Ilfov, Mehedinți, Suceava, Timiș, Vaslui and Vrancea.

There are currently 161 patients in intensive care.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported today that 85 Romanians employed in a farm in Bavaria, Germany are infected with the new coronavirus. They have no symptoms and have been placed under quarantine. Other 19 Romanians working at the same farm, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of May, have ended the quarantine, recovered and returned to Romania.