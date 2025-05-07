The key to changes adaptation for professionally active women

A major crisis is affecting the labour market in Romania, a country where, by the end of 2024, approximately 76.05% of active women in the 35-69 age group will be in perimenopause and menopause, according to official statistics. In addition, women over 40 face insurmountable difficulties in finding and keeping a job.

It is an extremely difficult stage for women, especially since they also face age-specific challenges. Romania risks an unprecedented labour force bottleneck, given that the human resource has been continuously decreasing for almost 30 years:

Companies must rethink their recruitment and employment policies considering the physiological changes that Romanian women go through, something that can be confirmed by any medical professional and any psychologist, offering them the educational support and therapeutic tools necessary to navigate this stage of life. Now, Romania is among the last countries in Europe that does not have inclusive policies for women in perimenopause and menopause.

Unfortunately, over two-thirds of women do not access accurate, real, scientific medical information that could help them understand and successfully manage perimenopause and, as such, do not act in the right directions and these things lead to a low quality of life and an impairment of their professional career. Correct information and the right strategies make the difference.

Bio Terra Med is hosting an innovative event on May 15th designed to support career women in successfully navigating the perimenopause period, offering them educational support, therapeutic tools necessary to navigate this stage of life and building a solid community. It is also the first EMBERS® conference in Romania.

The event has a solid medical approach, as evidenced by the list of speakers:

Simona Stokes (UK) – Founder of Menopause CBT Clinic®, UK. Creator of the EMBERS® methodology. She is also a certified psychologist in Lifestyle Medicine.

Atena Stoica (Ro) – Clinical psychologist with expertise in lifestyle medicine and stress management in perimenopause and Vice President of the Romanian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Andreea Theodoru (Ro) – Endocrinology specialist with a specialization in Nutrition. Expert in hormonal balance.

Teodora Predescu (Ro) – Dermatology specialist. Offers solutions for dermatological changes associated with menopause.

Avisek Majumdar (In / Ro) – Yoga Teacher and Ayurvedic master

Over 80% of women in perimenopause and menopause manifest associated symptoms, and statistics show that the highest divorce rate occurs in the 40-54 age group.

Club EMBERS® Romania, which will be launched during this event, has 3 target groups:

– Women aged 35+

– Companies and especially representatives of HR, Marketing and Communication departments and

– Health specialists – doctors, therapists, psychologists.

The event “EMBERS® – Embrace the Transition into Perimenopause” opens the doors of education, information and action to help women better understand the biological and psycho-emotional changes that occur during perimenopause and menopause, to improve them through different types of therapies so that their professional and personal lives can take an upward curve.

