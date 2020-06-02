The lowest number of COVID-19 cases reported today in Romania

19,517 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Romania so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, with 119 new cases reported today, June 2, which makes it the lowest number of infections so far.

Out of the total, 13,526 infected people recovered and were discharged from hospitals and 1,279 patients died.

There are 166 patients still admitted in intensive care.

There are currently 2,333 people in quarantine in Romania, while other 90,103 are self-isolated at home, under medical surveillance.

Suceava remains the Romanian county with the most numerous number of cases – 3,534, followed by Bucharest- 2,036 and Neamt- 884.

Horațiu Moldovan, secretary of state within the Health Ministry told Digi24 that the official statistics on the epidemic trend in Romania reveal that we overcame the peak and that we are on a downward trend. Moldova said that Romanians will be able to go on holiday, but provided that they observe the prevention and social distancing rules.

“We’ve passed the peak. It has been a flattening stage. There has been a constant daily decrease of cases in the past days. There are 166 patients in intensive care, with only 20% of them on mechanical ventilation. We are on a downward trend”, the secretary of state said.

Coronavirus hot spot in a campus in Braila

Eight workers from Pakistan hired by a construction company for some works in Braila have got infected with the new coronavirus and have been hospitalized at Braila County Hospital. The compound has been isolated. 93 other workers were accommodated there.

The construction company is based in Galati.