The lowest number of Covid infections in the past two months reported today

2,136 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. At the same time 195 deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours, with 16 of them occurring in the previous weeks. This is the lowest number of coronavirus new infections in the past two months, since September 13, when 1,849 daily Covid cases had been recorded.

15,189 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 1,720 in intensive care. Among the hospitalized Covid patients, 289 are children, with 27 in intensive care.

Overall there have been 1,744,440 Romanians infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 15, with 9,731 being reinfected patients more than 6 months from the first infection. 1,587,856 were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 53,264.

Among the 195 deaths reported today (92 men and 103 women), two were in the 30-39 age group, five in the 40-49 age group, 21 in the 50-59 age group, 51 in the 60-69 age group, 52 in the 70-79 age group and 64 among people aged over 80.

176 of the recent deaths were in people with comorbidities, eight victims reported no other pre-existing conditions, while no other underlying condition have been reported so far in the case of 11 other dead patients.

Out of the 196 victims, 180 were not vaccinated, and 15 were vaccinated. Those 15 vaccinated patients were aged 40 to over 80. 14 of the vaccinated dead patients had comorbidities, while one was reported with no comorbidity.

Infection rate

At the same time, the Covid infection rate has declined in Bucharest below 6 per 1,000 inhabitants. According to the Public Health Direction, the Covid incidence stands at 5,78 per 1,000 in the Capital city.

It is the 24th day in a row when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is declining in Bucharest. The highest infection rate was reported on October 22 – 16.54.

Yesterday, November 14 the infection rate stood at 6.26.

The national average infection rate dropped to 5.17, with 12 counties reporting incidence rates over the national average: Bihor, Arad, Ifov, Cluj and Bucharest. The counties with the lowest infection rates are: Suceava, Botosani, Bistrita-Nasaud and Vaslui.

As for the available intensive care beds for Covid patients, the situation also looked better on Monday: there were nine spare ICU beds for COVID-19 patients countrywide: one in Bucharest, three in Constanta, one in Galati, one in Hunedoara, one is Suceava, one in Valcea and one in Vrancea.