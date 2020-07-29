The number of daily Covid-19 cases remains high. Record of patients in intensive care

There have been 1,182 new cases of COVID-19 infections reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 22,049 processed tests.

30 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the last day, while the number of patients in intensive care registered a new record high: 377.

Overall 48,235 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in our country since the start of the pandemic. 24,446 patients were declared cured and 3,870 developed no symptoms and were discharged after 10 days in hospital.

Apart of the 1,182 new cases confirmed, 643 other patients were reconfirmed positive following new tests.

Until today, 2,269 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died, with 30 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 15 men and 15 women from Botoșani, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Harghita, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Prahova, Timiș, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

All 30 patients who died recently of coronavirus had other underlying medical conditions.

Overall, there are currently 6,926 people infected with COVID-19 admitted in hospitals across the country. Among the hospitalized patients, 377 of them are in intensive care, which means they are in a more serious condition.

The tragic case of a man who lost both wife and daughter to Covid-19

A man from Arges county has lost both his wife and daughter in just one week, after all three of them had got infected with coronavirus. Digi24 reports that the 21-year-old daughter has died at Pitesti County Hospital on Monday one week after her mother had died. Their relatives recounted that the doctors had not tested the whole family although the mother was intubated in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The young woman aged 21 would have been tested in Pitesti on July 20 only after she became developing symptoms. She came out positive for Covid the next day, but she was recommended treatment at home but her condition got worse. She arrived at the county hospital on July 26 from the municipal hospital of Campulung. She arrived in Pitesti while she was conscious, but several hours later she ended up intubated in intensive care and died on July 27.

All this time, the father was waiting in the hospital’s courtyard asking to be tested as well, but it was only today that he was tested.