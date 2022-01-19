The number of new cases of COVID-19 remains high. Nearly 60 deaths in the last 24 hours

There have been 16,610 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Another 58 deaths were reported by authorities.

“According to the data available on January 19, 2022, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 16,610 cases of positive people with SARS-COV-2 were registered. Also, 58 deaths were reported, of which 2 were previous. Further details in the newsletter from 13.00 “, announces the Strategic Communication Group.

The infection rate with the new coronavirus is increasing in Bucharest. The figure announced on Wednesday is almost 10 times higher than that of January 1, a strong increase. It is the 21st consecutive day of growth in the Capital, after a continuous decrease, for about two months, from a maximum of 16.54 per thousand on October 22, 2021.