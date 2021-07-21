The number of new Covid-19 infections on the rise, over 100 cases in the past 24hrs for the first time in 5 months

102 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 27,164 conducted tests, which leads the infection rate up to 0.37%. It is the highest number of daily infections in our country in the past five weeks. The last time when over 100 Covid cases were reported in Romania was June 16.

Two people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past day, while 38 infected patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been 1,081,875 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, July 21, 2021. 1,046,952 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34,260, with two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: one man and one woman from Arad and Brașov.

One death was reported in the 70-79 age group and the other one in a patient over 80.

Both victims had pre-existing conditions.

258 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 38 in intensive care.