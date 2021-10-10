The Romanian state buys 70 million saliva tests for schools. Education minister: Students to be tested twice a week

The Romanian state will buy 70 million saliva tests for the students to be tested within the school units, according to a decision approved by the National Committee for Emergency Situations on Saturday.

The funds needed to purchase the tests come from the Government’s Reserve Fund.

Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced that students will be tested twice a week with saliva tests.

The tests will be sent to the Public Health Directorates, which, in their turn, will distribute them in schools.

Asked when the saliva tests will actually reach schools, minister Cimpeanu said that it is not the Education Ministry that makes the acquisition, but the Department for Emergency Situations. “I asked for these tests to reach schools as soon as possible”, he added.