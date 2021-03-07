The youngest person vaccinated in Romania: A teen boy who turned 16 three days ago

The youngest person in Romania who got vaccinated against COVID-19 is a teenager who has just turned 16 three days ago. As he is suffering of a chronic disease, he has taken the Pfizer jab.

Although he is from Bucharest he got the vaccine in a centre in Ploiesti, Prahova county on Saturday night, where his parents found an available seat.

“I said it is a very good opportunity for me to get rid of this virus, to be able to go out more relaxed anywhere I want. I was not afraid”, Victor Gabriel Antonescu told Digi24, while urging Romanians to take the jab against the novel coronavirus.

He turned 16 three days ago.

According to the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, people suffering of chronic diseases, regardless of their age, are prioritized for vaccination. The minimum age suitable for vaccination is 16 years old for the time being, as not enough tests have been conducted for younger age.

After the vaccination, Victor Gabriel Antonescu received an honorary appreciation degree from the Prahova prefect “for his courage and example”.