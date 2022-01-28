Third day in a row with over 30,000 daily Covid infections

Authorities have reported the third day in a row with over 30,000 daily Covid-19 infections.

“According to existing data on January 28, at 10:00hrs, 31,724 cases of people positive for SARS-COV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 60 deaths were reported, with a previous one”, the Strategic Communication Group announced.

The number of daily cases reported today is higher by 41 than the day before. 3,201 of the new infections belong to patients who got reinfected with SARS-COV-2 more than 6 months since the first infection.

To date, a total of 2,146,558 cases of infection with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Romania on January 28, of which 44,601 are from re-infected patients, tested positive for more than 180 days. days after the first infection.

1,894,077 patients were declared cured.

The death toll climbed to 59,857, with 60 deaths in the past 24 hours: 33 men and 27 women from Argeș, Bacău, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Călărași, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mureș, Neamț, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava,Timiș, Vaslui and Bucharest.



One of the recently reported death occurred in Ialomita in other day of January.

Of the 60 deaths, 4 were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, 3 in the age category 50-59 years, 18 in the age category 60-69 years, 15 in the age category 70-79 years and 20 in the age group over 80 years.

53 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 5 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far. Out of a total of 60 patients who died, 53 were unvaccinated and 7 were vaccinated. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60 to 69 years and over 80 years. 6 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and for 1 patient no comorbidities were reported.

In the health units, the number of people hospitalized in wards with COVID-19 is 8,370, 536 more than the previous day. Also, 773 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 42 more than the previous day. Of the 773 patients admitted to ICU, 646 are unvaccinated. Out of the total number of hospitalized patients, 749 are minors, 733 being hospitalized in wards, 41 more than the previous day and 16 in ICU, 4 more than the day before.