Third day with over 2,000 daily Covid infections. 523 patients in ICU

2,226 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. 39 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last day, while other 40 deaths from the previous months have also been reported today. 523 infected patients are in a more serious condition in intensive care.

Overall, there have been, 1,111,381 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic till today, September 9, 2021, with 1,062,366 declared cured.

The death toll surged to 34, 871. 79 new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours: 42 men and 37 women from Alba, Botoșani, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Călărași, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Ilfov, Ialomița, Maramureș, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Teleorman, Timiș, Vaslui, Vrancea, Vâlcea and Bucharest, with 40 of them passing away in the previous months.

Among the recently reported victims, four were in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, 13 in the 50-59 age range, 15 in the 60-69 age category, 22 in patients aged 70 yo 79 and 22 in patients over 80.

72 of the recent victims had underlying medical conditions, two dead patients presented no comorbidity and no other diseases have been confirmed so far in the case of five other victims.

40 deaths are from the previous months: one from October 2020, six from November 2020, 14 from December 2020, six from January 2021, one from February, two from March, five from April, three from May and two from June this year. The patients were from Bucharest and Ilfov.

39 deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours.

3,985 Romanians infected with coronavirus are currently hospitalized, with 523 in intensive care. Among the total number of patients, 99 are minors: 91 are admitted in the Covid wards, and eight in intensive care.