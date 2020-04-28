Third doctor dies of coronavirus in Romania. Death toll up to 650

Another doctor has died of coronavirus in Romania, the third in our country. According to official information, it was a female doctor aged 70 who was still working as collaborator at the internal medicine ward of the Municipal Hospital in Brad, a small town in Hunedoara county.

The information has been first reported by Brad mayor, Florin Cazacu who had announced that “doctor Marinela, doctor of Brad Municipal Hospital had lost the battle with the merciless COVID-19 on the night of April 27, after a long suffering in intensive care at a hospital in Cluj”.

The coronavirus death toll has climbed to 650 in Romania on Tuesday.

By April 28, there were 11,616 coronavirus cases confirmed across the country, with 277 new more cases registered in the past 24 hours. Among the total cases, 3,404 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 243 are currently in intensive care.

The last four victims are: a 64yo man from Brasov who also had other underlying conditions like chronic kidney failure, diabetes, left leg amputation, hypertension, stroke, a 60yo woman from Brasov with diabetes, obesity, hypertension, ischemic heart disease, a 47yo woman from Ilfov with obesity and a 54yo man from Timis with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, obesity.

According to a report released by the National Institute of Public Health, one in nine people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania is a member of the medical staff. Over 73% of those who died had over 60 years old, with 64.4% of deaths among men.

Over 86% of the victims of COVID-19 had at least one underlying medical condition (serious diseases, most of them being cardiovascular diseases or diabetes), while almost half of deaths (48.5%) were registered in only 4 counties in Romania- Suceava, Hunedoara, Arad and Galati- and in Bucharest.