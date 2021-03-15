Third phase of vaccination kicks off. Waiting lists opened at different times

The third phase of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has kicked off in Romania today, March 15, being available to the general population (people over 16 who want to get vaccinated).

The 3rd stage of vaccination has already begun in the localities where the coronavirus infection rate is over 4.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

For the rest of the general population there will be waiting lists for the time being. People can subscribe on the national vaccination platform or through the call center.

Authorities have announced that waiting lists will be opened gradually, on counties (in alphabetical order), starting March 15 at 09:00hrs. There will be three time slots for opening the lists, with Bucharest in the last slot.

9:00-11:00 hrs – Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna.

11:00-13:00 hrs – Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova.

13:00-15:00 hrs – Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

The authorities have yet warned that there could be period of maintenance to optimize the application and the app might work with delays during these times.

PM Florin Citu announced that over 1.5 million beneficiaries are registered on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 persons are members of the general population.

“Stage III of vaccinations begins on Monday. It’s very simple. If you want to get vaccinated, the enrollment will be done through waiting lists. Over 1.5 million beneficiaries are enrolled on the electronic platform, of which approximately 500,000 are members of the general population. Appointments can be done online or through call centers! Then you will receive the notification regarding the free spot in the center you chose,” PM explained in a Facebook post.

He mentioned that vaccination is not mandatory, but is “the only solution to return to normality as soon as possible.”

According to the National Committee for the Vaccination Campaign, since the beginning of the campaign on December 27, 2020, 2,160,564 doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been administered to a number of 1,447,357 people, out of whom 734,150 with the first dose and 713,2017 with both doses.

Appointments on the waiting lists

When the appointments for the vaccination of the general population becomes available, the already existing vaccination centers and the ones to become operational in April will be visible on the online platform. After the available slots in the vaccination centres run out, the waiting list is activated.

The notification of the people on the waiting list will be done depending on the categories established as priorities for vaccination, as following:

• people in the 2nd category (high-risk group), over 65yo or chronically ill;

• people in the 2nd category (workers in key sectors);

• eligible people for the 3rd category (general population).

Bucharest, other 18 counties no available seats for vaccination

According to Hotnews.ro, on Monday morning at around 09:00 the platform of vaccine appointments, Bucharest and other 18 counties appeared with no available seats for vaccination, while other 8 counties displayed less than 1,000 seats available: Bihor, Alba, Hunedoara, Olt, Vaslui, Galați, Brăila and Tulcea.

The most numerous number of available seats were in Suceava (9,000), Arad (6,200) and Botoșani (5,300).