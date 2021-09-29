Thousands call the ambulance asking to be tested for Covid infection, up to 72-hour waiting time

Thousands of people call the Ambulance asking to be tested for the SARS-CoV-2 infection. As the ambulance service is understaffed, people have to wait even for 72 hours for the ambulance to send a team to test them.

There are 2,000 requests for testing at the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service at this point. The requests for anti-Covid tests is up by 93% in September compared to August.

Due to the lack of staff, the ambulance employees are hardly coping with the requests. At present, there are 70 squads that have to respond to all medical requests in the Capital and Ilfov areas, with 40-45 crews deployed to make house calls and test people.

The managers asked for 70 new more resident physicians to be deployed at the ambulance service to handle the situation.

Due to the long waiting list, doctors recommend those who have Covid-19 symptoms to stay indoors till they get tested.