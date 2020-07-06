Thousands Romanians make medical tourism in Austria

1,500 Romanian patients opted for medical treatments of over 3 million Euros in total in PremiQaMed hospitals in Vienna, in 2019.

PremiQaMed, one of the largest private hospital groups in Austria and one of the main destinations for Romanians for medical tourism, received 1,500 Romanian patients in 2019, in its medical facilities in Vienna, who spent over 4 million Euros in total for medical care.

In the first quarter of 2020, PremiQaMed received 350 Romanian patients, compared with 450 in the same period last year. Moreover, since the borders opened mid-June for Romanian citizens, the Group recieved 70 Romanian patients, and expects about 100 in July.

For 2020, the Group estimates 1,250 Romanians in total to come for inpatient or outpatient treatments, with summer more likely to be busier than any other time of the year.

The average sum for inpatient treatments are approximately 7,000 EUR, all depending on the severity of the condition, while for outpatient diagnostics/treatments costs vary from 300 – 2,000 EUR, depending on the case.

Every year, PremiQaMed welcomes around 8,000 international patients, Romania being one of the top 5 countries, alongside Russia, Germany, Ukraine and Serbia, from where international patients come. In fact, 1 din 6 PremiQaMed international patients is Romanian (approx. 17-18% of all international patients).

All in all, the most sought after medical services at PremiQaMed hopsitals are medical diagnosis, and checkup packages (preventive investigations), while the most frequent medical requests from Romanian patients are divided into 9 specializations:

Oncology (diagnostic services, biopsy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, second oncological opinion, minimally invasive surgery); Surgery (oncological, gynecological, orthopedic, gastro-enterological, urological, neurosurgery); Gynecology (minimally invasive surgery); Orthopedics (endoprothetic surgery – hip or knee, as well as sports traumatology); Urology (minimally invasive interventions for prostate diseases); Diagnostics; Cardiology (heart catheter interventions, ablations against arrhythmia); Parkinson’s Disease; Ophtalmology.

With the second largest number of doctors per 100,000 inhabitants in the European Union, Austria is currently one of the leading medical tourism destinations. It is universally known that Austria has one of the best medical systems in Europe, and this has been once again proven by the proficient way it handled the coronavirus crisis in the past months, enough to say that it is one of the best medical practices in Europe.

According to the Commercial Bureau of the Austrian Embassy in Bucharest, for over 4,000 Romanian patients Austria is the first choice destination in terms of medical tourism, every year. Moreover, Romanians choose Austria due to high trust in the medical system and excellent price-quality ratio.

In Austria, there are around 265 hospitals, more than 900 outpatient clinics, more than 70 rehabilitation centres, more than 800 elderly and nursing homes, around 30 geriatric centres and 9 hospices.