Tranche of 500,000 Pfizer vaccines expected in Romania today getting late

The tranche of 500,000 of Pfizer vaccines, which was expected to reach Romania this morning, is getting late. Sources told local media that this tranche had not arrived in time due to the high volume of merchandise transported during this period.

According to schedule, Romania is supposed to get 3,100,000 doses of anti-Covid vaccine.

Authorities say that there are Pfizer doses for Tuesday, considering that the doses scheduled to arrive in Romania on Monday will be getting late further more. Romania has around 60,000-70,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in stock.

The new tranche of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is to be delivered by air on the airports of Bucharest (Otopeni), Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

Up to now, Romania had received 2,863,439 doses of Pfizer vaccine, with 2,641,069 being already used.