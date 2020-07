A 56-year-old man from Olt who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and who refused to be hospitalized has died at home on Thursday. It is the second case of this type after a day ago another patient, a 45-year-old man from Galati had died also after refusing to be admitted in hospital.

The man from Olt was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 12 and he died on July 16. He had underlying medical conditions such as congestive heart failure, aortic stenosis, mitral insufficiency, respiratory failure, primary hypertension, obesity, chronic hepatitis.

The other man who died after refusing to be admitted to a hospital was even younger, 45yo. He, too claimed he was OK, but he died home few days after testing positive. The man was also suffering of obesity. He arrived at hospital on July 12 when he tested positive for Covid-19, but he refused to be hospitalized. He died on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.