Two more Romanian children suspected of hepatitis of unknown origin. Suspicious cases surged to 5

Two new suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin were reported in Romania on Friday: a 10-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, both from Sibiu.

According to an information sent by the representatives of DSP Sibiu, the first case was reported on April 19.

“A 16-year-old boy, initially hospitalized at the Mediaş Municipal Hospital, later transferred to the Pediatric Hospital in Sibiu on suspicion of acute hepatitis. Viral markers for viral hepatitis A, B, C, and E were negative, as were samples for antibodies to Leptospira. The child is still hospitalized, investigated and supervised, with stationary evolution, without elements of aggravation“, says a press release by DSP Sibiu.

A second case was reported on April 26. It is a 10-year-old girl, with also negative markers for viral hepatitis A, B, C, for viral hepatitis E, the samples are still in progress. Currently, the girl is discharged, with improved condition.

Two other suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in Romania were announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health: an 8-month-old baby and a 10-year-old child. Both are in medical care and “the latest results of the tests are expected to see if we have an identifiable cause”, announced yesterday the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila.

The two children suspected of having the new type of hepatitis are not from Bucharest, where the first suspicious case in our country was registered on Monday – a 5-year-old girl.

As for the 5-year-old girl, the first diagnosed with that “mysterious” form of hepatitis in Romania, she does not respond to treatment and, according to some Digi24 sources, would be transferred to the Fundeni Clinical Institute. She is currently hospitalized at Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital for Children.

“She’s been in the hospital since the beginning of this month. Her condition is stable, but she is not improving. Doctors have tried new treatments, but they do not seem to work and for this reason a liver transplant is also considered. On Thursday, her mother went to the Fundeni Institute and did tests to see if she was compatible and if she could donate a piece of liver to the girl. The girl underwent additional tests to see if she has any autoimmune diseases and is waiting for the results. Her case is pretty odd. At first, the tests looked pretty bad, but the girl’s condition was very good, contrary to the tests, after which, of course, the liver damage is felt. She must be constantly monitored“, Adriana Pistol, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health, told Digi24.

If the treatment does not work in her case, doctors consider a liver transplant. The girl had COVID-19 and the adenovirus tests were negative.

Specialists from the Ministry of Health recommend that parents put their children’s masks in crowded spaces.

Nearly 200 diseases have been reported so far in 14 countries around the world. Japan and Canada are among the countries that have recently announced that they have discovered cases of hepatitis of unknown origin. Most of those affected are children, aged between one month and 16 years. One death was reported, and 10% of patients needed a liver transplant. Common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis – A, B, C, D and E – have not been detected in any of these cases.