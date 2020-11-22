Two other patients burnt in the Neamt hospital fire died

Two other patients severely burnt in the Neamt Hospital fire and transferred to Iasi have died, Health minister Nelu Tataru announced.

Ten died following the fire, with two more passing away last week.

Six patients were transferred to Letcani Hospital in Iasi county, but only two of these one are still alive.

Neamt county authorities have managed to restore the intensive care unit, with a capacity of 6 seats.

Doctor Catalin Denciu, who is also severely burnt, with burns on over 75% of the body, is currently hospitalized in Belgium, in stable condition. His family asked the Romanian Health minister to stop giving details about his condition, after initial statements revealed last week that the doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 had been contradicted later on when test taken in Belgium said he had tested negative for the virus.