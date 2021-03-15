UK strain has already reached more than half of Romania

The UK strain of the coronavirus has already been circulating in 25 counties in Romania, including Bucharest, and there is “a high probability” to seize the entire territory of the country “in the near future”, according to an analysis conducted by the National Institute of Public Health.

The health authorities have done 849 sequencing so far till March 14 including, with 385 of them being confirmed as new strains: 381 with the UK strain (B.1.1.7), two with the South African strain (B.1.351) and two with the Brazilian strain (P.1).

The distribution per counties is the following

UK strain B.1.1.7 (381 cases): Argeș (2), Bucharest (186), Bihor (5), Brăila (1), Botoșani (5), Caraș-Severin (4), Cluj (14), Constanța (7), Covasna (18), Dâmbovița (8), Dolj (2), Galați (5), Giurgiu (1), Gorj (2), Hunedoara (1), Iași (1), Ilfov (18), Mureș (3), Neamț (6), Prahova (2), Suceava (22), Teleorman (1), Timiș (53), Vâlcea (4), Vrancea (1), Vaslui (3), ”imported cases from abroad” (6)

South African strain B.1.351 (2): Argeș (1), Bucharest (1)

Brazilian strain P.1 (2): Bucharest (2)

“The fact that the B.1.1.7 version of SARS-CoV-2 has been confirmed in 26 counties (62%) means an extended transmission. Besides, this distribution rather reflects the testing demands of the counties and not the real transmission of the cases, which is higher and probably much more extended”, says the INSP report.