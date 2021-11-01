Under 7,000 new Covid cases, 322 deaths reported in the past 24hrs

6,993 cases of COVID-19 and 322 deaths were reported in Romania in the past 24 hours. As fewer tests were conducted on Sunday, only 28,200, the positive trend rate remains very high, 25%, so a quarter of the patients tested in the past 24 hours came out positive for COVID-19. The fatality rate also remains high: 322 in the last day, with 11 of the recently reported deaths occurring in the previous weeks, according to partial data announced on Monday by the authorities.

“According to the existing data on November 1, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 6,993 cases of positive people with SARS-VOC-2 were registered. Also, 322 deaths were reported, out of which 11 previous ones” , announced the Strategic Communication Group.

1,876 Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus are in a more serious condition, admitted in intensiev care, with 29 of them being children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic till today, November 1, 2021, there have been 1,655,024 cases of people infected with coronavirus in Romania, with 8,476 being reinfected people, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 more than six months after the first infection. 1,415,606 patients were declared cured.

The death toll surged to 48,073, with 322 new more deaths reported in the past 24 hours: 151 men and 171 women from lba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Ilfov, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vâlcea, Vrancea and Bucharest. 11 of the recently reported victims died in October in Arges, Bacau, Valcea and Bucharest.

Among the 322 new victims, one was in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, 14 in the 40-49 age group, 33 in the 50-59 age group, 89 in the 60-69 age group, 87 in patients aged 70 to 79 and 94 in elderly over 80.

282 of the victims had underlying medical conditions, 39 had no comorbidities, and no other diseases have been detected in another victim.

Among the total 322 recent dead patients, 287 were not vaccinated and 35 were vaccinated. Those 35 vaccinated dead patients were aged from 40 to over 80. 32 of them had comorbidities, and for three vaccinated victims no pre-exisitng conditions were reported.

20, 561 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,876 in intensive care.

Among the total hospitalized Covid patients, 460 are children, and 29 are in ICU.

On Sunday, 7,424 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Romania, but with far fewer tests compared to the previous days – 34,901, compared to over 65,000 – 75,000 tests performed almost daily in the last period, which means a positive rate of over 21%.

It was the first time in October that the number of COVID-19 cases fell below 8,000, with more than 10,000 cases reported daily, except for a few days on Mondays, when fewer cases were reported, and fewer tests were performed. However, the number of tests is very small, given that lately over 65,000 – 75,000 tests have been done daily. Last Thursday, for example, 68,099 tests were reported, on Wednesday – 75,144 tests, given that a week before, on the day of the COVID-19 case record, we were talking about over 81,000 tests.

Over 3,000 Romanians died due to the Covid infections in the last week

3,070 deaths due to the Covid infections have been reported in Romania in the past week, more than the previous week, and an all-time high not just in the current wave 4 of the pandemic, but since the beginning of the pandemic till now. The figure is very high, considering that more than half of the localities in Romania have a population lower than 3,000 inhabitants.

Infection rate

The incidence of COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants continues to decrease in the Capital city and dropped below 14 per thousand inhabitants on Monday, being the eleventh day in a row of decrease, according to the data published by the Bucharest Public Health Directorate. The infection rate in Bucharest was 13.87 months, compared to 14.35 a day ago. The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest fell last Wednesday below 16 per thousand after 11 days in which it was above this threshold, without exceeding 17 per thousand inhabitants. On Saturday, the infection rate fell below 15 per thousand to 14.8.

Vaccination marathon in Bucharest

Over 17,000 people have got vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bucharest in the past three days within the weekend vaccination marathon. Most of them went to the vaccination center at Romexpo.

Starting Friday morning till Sunday evening, 17,192 people have got the anti-Covid jab, most of them at Romexpo – 3,519, then at Palatul Copiilor – 3,500, Metropolitan Circus- 2,205 and Cora Pantelimon – 2,104.

Lunca Cernei center comes next – 1,771, Park Lake – 1,650, Sf. Andrei – 1,547 and Mall Vitan – 896.