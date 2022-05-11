Vaccination begins on Monday with the fourth dose of COVID vaccine

Romanians over the age of 18 can get, from May 16, the fourth dose of anti-Covid vaccine with the serum from Pfizer BioNTech, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday. Vaccination is available on request in vaccination centers and family doctors’ offices.

The fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine is only possible for those who have given the first three doses with a messenger RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), according to an ministry’s statement.

The fourth dose of vaccination follows the EMA and ECDC recommendations and will start on May 16, 2022, in vaccination centers and family medicine practices.

People over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with 3 doses of messenger RNA vaccine may apply for the 4th dose. Vaccination with the 4th dose can be given at least 4 months after the 3rd dose.

According to the statement, it is recommended that the fourth dose of the vaccine be given, especially to people over the age of 60.

The proof of vaccination with the 4th dose will be represented by the vaccination certificate, generated from the National Electronic Vaccination Register, or by the digital certificate.