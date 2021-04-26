Vaccination centres opened on Easter as well. More than 3 million vaccinated in Romania so far

The anti-COVID vaccination centres will be opened on Easter as well, the new Health minister Ioana Mihăilă has announced on Monday, both on the first day of Easter and also on the second day.

The minister made “a call to responsibility”. “Considering we are in the Holy Week, which has deep meanings especially for the Orthodox believers and it’s the Orthodox Easter during the coming weekend, I am making a call to responsibility: on one hand, let’s try to protect ourselves as much as possible, and, on the other hand, those who have a vaccine appointment should observe it”, she said.

Romania receives on Monday the largest vaccine batch from Pfizer BioNTech, consisting of 725,400 doses, but also over 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca jab.

Romania has received 1,517,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, with 533,125 doses being administered as of February 15.

On Sunday, April 24, the total number of people vaccinated in Romania went beyond 3 million, reaching to 3,037,698. 1,243,193 received the first dose, and 1,794,505 also made the rappel.