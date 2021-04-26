Vaccination centres opened on Easter as well. More than 3 million vaccinated in Romania so far

On Sunday, April 24, the total number of people vaccinated in Romania went beyond 3 million, reaching to 3,037,698. 1,243,193 received the first dose, and 1,794,505 also made the rappel.
Minister: 247 spare intensive care beds
At the same time, the Health minister said that the situation of the intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients “is better” than the previous weeks, as 247 ICU beds for adults were unoccupied countrywide on Sunday at 17:00hrs and 32 ICU beds for children.
In Bucharest there were 55 spare ICU beds for grown-ups and 10 spare ICU beds for children.
Mihaila aslo said that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections reported on a daily basis “respect reality”.