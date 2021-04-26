HEALTHTOP NEWS

Vaccination centres opened on Easter as well. More than 3 million vaccinated in Romania so far

By Diana Salceanu
The anti-COVID vaccination centres will be opened on Easter as well, the new Health minister Ioana Mihăilă has announced on Monday, both on the first day of Easter and also on the second day.
The minister made “a call to responsibility”. “Considering we are in the Holy Week, which has deep meanings especially for the Orthodox believers and it’s the Orthodox Easter during the coming weekend, I am making a call to responsibility: on one hand, let’s try to protect ourselves as much as possible, and, on the other hand, those who have a vaccine appointment should observe it”, she said.
Romania receives on Monday the largest vaccine batch from Pfizer BioNTech, consisting of 725,400 doses, but also over 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca jab.
Romania has received 1,517,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, with 533,125 doses being administered as of February 15.

On Sunday, April 24, the total number of people vaccinated in Romania went beyond 3 million, reaching to 3,037,698. 1,243,193 received the first dose, and 1,794,505 also made the rappel.

 

Minister: 247 spare intensive care beds

At the same time, the Health minister said that the situation of the intensive care beds for Covid-19 patients “is better” than the previous weeks, as 247 ICU beds for adults were unoccupied countrywide on Sunday at 17:00hrs and 32 ICU beds for children.

In Bucharest there were 55 spare ICU beds for grown-ups and 10 spare ICU beds for children.

Mihaila aslo said that the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections reported on a daily basis “respect reality”.

