Vaccination continues with the medical staff in the Covid-19 support hospitals

“As a doctor and a mother, I consider that vaccination means responsibility for our life and for the lives of those next to us”, said the hospital manager, Beatrice Mahler.

2,778 representatives of the medical staff of ten COVID front line hospitals have been vaccinated in Romania so far, in the first 3 days of the vaccination campaign: “Matei Bals” Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest, “Victor Babes” Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest, Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Brasov, Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Constanta, Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Craiova, Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi, Victor Babes hospital for infectious diseases in Timisoara, Nicolae Rustea Pneumology Hospital in Baia Mare and the Sfântul Ioan cel Nou County Emergency Hospital in Suceava.

Among the vaccinated medical staff during those 3 days, 7 experienced “common and minor” side effects: two local type reactions, with pain on the spot of the injection and five general side effects – two persons experienced fever and three other- allergy reactions, like rashes.