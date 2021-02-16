Vaccination coordinator: All three authorized vaccines protect almost 100% against Covid severe forms and against death

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita said that almost 90% of the healthcare workers eligible for the vaccination campaign’s first phase have taken both doses of anti-Covid jab to this point.

He also said that the incidence rate of infection has dropped by 87% across hospitals.

Moreover, he underlined that all three authorized vaccines in Romania, Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca, provide an almost 100% protection against the severe forms of the disease and against death.

If available records show an efficacy rate and if they allow us to take this decision, Astra Zeneca will be administered also to the elderly over 55, Valeriu Gheorghiță added.

As for the people admitted in the residential centres, among those 49,000 who wanted to get vaccinated, over 46% have taken two doses of jab, and 86% the first dose. “Here we notice a decline by over 60% in the number of infections“, Gheorghiță mentioned.

Over 1,560,000 vaccine doses have arrived in Romania so far, with over 1.18 million doses being administered.

Almost 700,000 Romanians (696,000) have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far.

There are more than 500 vaccination centres opened countrywide.

Over 1.2 million people are scheduled for vaccination so far in the vaccination centres where Pfizer and Moderna jabs are being administered. Over 154,000 Romanians are scheduled to take the AstraZeneca jab.

The national vaccination campaign coordinator urged Romanians to report the side effects registered after the jab, including the minor ones. He added that the immunity given by any of these three anti-Covid vaccines authorized in Romania should last at least one year.