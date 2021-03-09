Vaccination for the general population to kick off in 9 localities with high infection rates

Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has announced that the vaccination of the general population (third phase) can start in nine localities where the infection rate is higher than 4.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The nine localities are:

Alba Iulia

Timișoara

Brașov

Sânpetru (Brașov county)

Baia Mare

Zalău

Petroșani

Cluj-Napoca

Giurgiu

“Including the people in the third phase will be able to get vaccinated in these localities. They can make an appointment directly in the online platform. There will be new centres opened where AstraZeneca doses will be distributed”, Valeriu Gheorghiță said on Tuesday.

He explained that they had chosen these localities where the infection rate is over 4.5 per 1,000 in order to prevent them from being quarantined.