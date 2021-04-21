Vaccination in mobile centres kicks off today with Moderna jabs

Anti-COVID vaccination through mobile centres has kicked off in Romania today, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, has announced.

“The activity in the mobile vaccination centres starts. We have 14 counties where this stage of vaccination will be implemented for the beginning. We have seven counties where this mobile vaccination centres will be deployed: Arad, Bacău, Constanţa, Ilfov, Maramureş, Mehedinţi and Sibiu “, Gheorghiţă said.

He added that for the time being Moderna jabs will be delivered for the time being to the mobile centres, as they can be stored for 30 days at regular temperatures, 2 C to minus 8C.

At the same time, the Army will send 20 mobile vaccination centres to local authorities to be deployed in remote localities and that are not easily accessible.