Vaccination rate in Romania again declining. 45% of the eligible population is vaccinated

7.63 million Romanians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, with at least one dose, and over 7.2 million Romanians have been vaccinated with a complete schedule, doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign announced on Tuesday. The vaccination rate reached 45% of the eligible population – over the age of 12 – and 39.5% of the total population. 149,893 Romanians were vaccinated in the last week, down by about 15% compared to the previous week, when 175,647 people were vaccinated.

The vaccination rate among Romanians over 18 – 47.5%.

The vaccination rate among the adult population across EU is around 81% with at least one dose and almost 70% with the complete scheme.

The desire for vaccination down

149,893 Romanians were vaccinated last week, down by about 15% compared to the previous week, when 175,647 people were vaccinated. Among newly vaccinated people, those in the age group under 60 predominate – 77% of newly vaccinated people. Over 11,600 people have been vaccinated in the last week by mobile teams in rural areas, Valeriu Gheorghiță announced.

66,539 Romanians have taken the anti-Covid jab in the past 24 hours, with only 17,497 with the first dose pr with the single-dose vaccine Johnson&Johnson. In the last day, 24,761 people took the second dose of the jab and 24,281 the third dose- the booster.

Over 1.3 million Romanians took the booster dose

Regarding the booster dose, over 1,370,000 Romanians have so far made this dose of vaccine, which means about 44% of the total number of people eligible for the booster dose – who have at least 6 months from the complete vaccination schedule.

By May 22, 5.1 million people had been fully vaccinated in Romania. 57% of those who received the booster dose are vulnerable people – elderly or with chronic conditions. Number of active vaccination centers at national level – 762 active vaccination centers totaling 1,120 vaccination offices.