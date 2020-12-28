Website for Romanians to schedule appointments for anti-Covid vaccination available

The national committee for coordination of the activities on anti-Covid 19 vaccination has announced that a website had been opened where Romanians can schedule appointments to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

For the time being, only people included in the first vaccination scheme can schedule appointments for the vaccine, meaning the staff from the healthcare and social services.

Appointments can be made at: https://programare.vaccinare-covid.gov.ro.

Persons who schedule an appointment for vaccination must open an account based on their ID and phone number. In their own account, citizens have access to their own appointments: the vaccination centre where they have to go to get vaccinated, the dates when the first dose will be administered and the booster shot (the second dose).

At the same time, at the time of the appointment, the platform is generating a document based on which the access to the vaccination centre is made at the scheduled date. After that, when they arrive at the vaccination centre, the appointment is validated in the triage area by scanning the QR code on the document generated by the website or based on each one’s ID card.

Who can get the vaccine in the first stage?

The following employees from the public and private healthcare and social sectors can be vaccinated in the first stage:

the staff from hospital and out-patient units: the medical staff and the support personnel, the administrative, security and guard staff and other categories;

the emergency room staff: ambulance, SMURD, general and local inspectorates for emergency situations, ERs, hospital emergency;

primary health staff: family doctors and nurses, school doctors and community medical assistance;

staff of the laboratories, pharmacies and other workers from the healthcare;

staff of the dentist’s offices;

resident physicians, pupils and students from medical schools;

paramedics and volunteers in the medical units;

caregivers in the residential and social-medical centres;

staff that provides medical and social services during house calls;

the staff of the public health services, namely from the National Institute of Public Health or from the Public Health Departments;

staff from the medical units under the authorities of such ministries that have their own health network;

staff from the transfusion and dialysis centres;

the staff involved in the vaccination campaigns.