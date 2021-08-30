What vaccinated people need to know if they get infected with the Delta variant?

The risk of a vaccinated person becoming infected with coronavirus, even in the case of the Delta variant, is about 8 times lower, says military doctor Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign.

However, the Delta version of the new coronavirus, much more contagious, sometimes manages to fool antibodies and infect even people with a complete vaccination schedule, but the evolution of the disease in their case is different than in the case of unvaccinated people. They often have mild to moderate forms of illness and do not need hospitalization or intensive care.

Moreover, in the vaccinated people’s case it was found that the virus “dies” faster, and the period in which they can transmit it is shorter. That is why the coordinator of the national anti-COVID vaccination campaign says that the methodology in the case of vaccinated people who become infected might be revised. Their period of isolation at home could be shortened, he told Digi24.

“From the international scientific data we have so far, fully vaccinated patients who are tested positive for Covid-19 have a much shorter course of the disease compared to unvaccinated people, meaning they get rid of the virus faster – the virus dies faster, it is eliminated faster, the contagion window is shorter, estimated at around 5-6 days, compared to about 10-14 days in unvaccinated people. Certainly, the methodology will be re-evaluated here in the next period, precisely because, in the case of fully vaccinated people, a control PCR test should be done earlier than day 8, day 10, as is currently the case, just to avoid staying in isolation for 14 days, as long as the probability of getting rid of the virus faster is much higher“, said Valeriu Gheorghiță.

The doctor added that what is currently known is that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people have a seemingly similar viral load at the time of diagnosis, but the percentage of viable virus, which has the capacity to infect, is about 68 percent in people vaccinated with complete scheme. “Practically, this, corroborated with the shorter period of contagion, with the fact that a vaccinated person loses the virus faster also shows a lower potential for transmission to contacts. So, from this point of view, taking into account the fact that the probability of making a severe form, the probability of reaching the hospital we see that it is at least 10-15 times lower than in the case of those who are not vaccinated or who have no kind of immunity, all these show the important benefits of vaccination”, Gheorghiță explained.

The person tests positive for the Delta strain in 4 days

Announcing the contacts is all the more important as the infection with the Delta variant has a much shorter incubation period, warns Valeriu Gheorghiță. A person becomes positive about 4 days after the moment of contact, compared to 6 days when it was considered for the Alpha version. That is why it spreads much easier, because the time to double the cases is much shorter. Contacts must stay at home and obviously be tested. Moreover, in the case of infection with the Delta variant, people become contagious about 2 days before the clinical onset of the disease, unlike the Alpha variant, where it was estimated at about 24 hours before the onset of symptoms. This favors, again, the much easier spread of the Delta variant, explained Valeriu Gheorghiță.

There will be over 2,000 daily Covid infections in 4 weeks

The fourth wave of the pandemic in Romania is propagated faster than initially estimated, Gheorghita warned, saying that the new predictions reveal that there will be over 2,000 daily infections in four weeks, compared to 1,500-1,600 initially forecast.

The doctor further stressed that this will not represent thought the maximum peak of the current pandemic wave.

“In Romania, unfortunately, we see a high mobility and interaction of people, which is combined with a very low compliance with prevention measures. That is why we do NOT expect the epidemiological evolution to be better in the next period, on the contrary, the situation will worsen on the background that the Delta variant becomes dominant, including in our country,” he argued.