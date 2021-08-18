Which are the Romanians’ main complaints regarding the national healthcare system?

65% of Romanians complain about the increasingly difficult access to medical services, amid pandemic, according to a study conducted by the market research company 4Service Group Romania. The lack of interest for the patients’ needs is seen as the main problem of the state medical services in Romania (25.84% of the respondents), closely followed by the conditions in the hospitals (24.69%), and the corruption in the system (24, 69%).

The financing of medical services from the budget are pointed by 12.81% of the respondents, the different costs that patients have when they need medical services (6.25%), as well as the quality of medical staff (3.44%).The data also suggest a pronounced dissatisfaction with the quality of the medical act. Another major issue indicated by the study participants is the increasingly difficult access to medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to access public health services, most Romanians turned to private health care providers during this period. If in the last two years 82.5% of Romanians have used the services of a state medical institution at least once, during the pandemic, almost 70% of patients were forced to go to the private sector.

The study was conducted between April and May 2021, by the market research company 4Service Group Romania, on a sample of 360 people, from urban areas, men and women aged 18-67, from all regions of the country.